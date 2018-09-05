MPs reject ACDP bill on termination of pregnancy
The bill’s critics say it would make it harder for women to safely end unwanted pregnancies, and also subject them to mandatory ultrasound examinations.
CAPE TOWN - The National Assembly on Tuesday officially rejected the African Christian Democratic Party’s (ACDP) Choice on Termination of Pregnancy Amendment Bill.
The bill was introduced by ACDP MP Cheryllyn Dudley.
The bill’s critics say it would make it harder for women to safely end unwanted pregnancies, and also subject them to mandatory ultrasound examinations.
Dudley had the honour of having the first Private Member’s Bill passed by the National Assembly late in 2017.
The Labour Laws Amendment Bill, which she proposed, gives fathers the opportunity to take paternity leave.
But things didn’t work out for her this time around.
Health portfolio committee chairperson Mary-Ann Dunjwa says, “We tabled the bill and the agreement was that it is not desirable.”
Dudley says the bill does not seek to challenge the Constitution, but to improve the existing provisions.
“The amendment aimed to ensure greater protection of a woman’s right to apply her mind to relevant facts and information in order to make an informed choice.”
LISTEN: Reaction to termination of pregnancies amendments bill
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Timeline
Popular in Local
-
Nene: South Africans must not panic over slide into recession
-
Patel: Govt working on plan to move SA out of recession
-
Joburg firefighters battle blaze at Kya Sand factory
-
Govt facing tough task to dig SA out of recession, say economists
-
[WATCH] Joburg firefighters battle blaze at Kya Sand factory
-
Fire trucks and emergency services still battling Kya Sand factory fire
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.