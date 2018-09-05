MPs reject ACDP bill on termination of pregnancy

The bill’s critics say it would make it harder for women to safely end unwanted pregnancies, and also subject them to mandatory ultrasound examinations.

CAPE TOWN - The National Assembly on Tuesday officially rejected the African Christian Democratic Party’s (ACDP) Choice on Termination of Pregnancy Amendment Bill.

The bill was introduced by ACDP MP Cheryllyn Dudley.

The bill’s critics say it would make it harder for women to safely end unwanted pregnancies, and also subject them to mandatory ultrasound examinations.

Dudley had the honour of having the first Private Member’s Bill passed by the National Assembly late in 2017.

The Labour Laws Amendment Bill, which she proposed, gives fathers the opportunity to take paternity leave.

But things didn’t work out for her this time around.

Health portfolio committee chairperson Mary-Ann Dunjwa says, “We tabled the bill and the agreement was that it is not desirable.”

Dudley says the bill does not seek to challenge the Constitution, but to improve the existing provisions.

“The amendment aimed to ensure greater protection of a woman’s right to apply her mind to relevant facts and information in order to make an informed choice.”

LISTEN: Reaction to termination of pregnancies amendments bill

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)