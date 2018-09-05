Mourinho accepts one year sentence in Spanish tax case
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has accepted a one-year prison sentence as part of a deal to settle a Spanish tax evasion case, 'El Mundo' newspaper reported on Tuesday, although he is unlikely to actually serve any jail time.
MADRID - Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has accepted a one-year prison sentence as part of a deal to settle a Spanish tax evasion case, El Mundo newspaper reported on Tuesday, although he is unlikely to actually serve any jail time.
Spanish law states that a sentence of under two years for a first offence can be served on probation.
Mourinho’s representatives were not immediately available for comment. Manchester United and the Spanish tax agency both declined to comment.
Spanish prosecutors filed a claim against Mourinho last year on two counts of tax fraud dating back to when he coached Real Madrid. Mourinho left Real Madrid in 2013 to manage English club Chelsea for a second spell before signing with United in 2016.
Spanish tax authorities had said the Portuguese manager owed €3.3 million. Prosecutors said he had failed to declare revenues from his image rights in his Spanish income tax declarations from 2011 and 2012, “with the aim of obtaining illicit profits”.
They said Mourinho had already settled a previous claim relating to his Spanish taxes after a 2014 inquiry, which resulted in a penalty of €1.15 million. But tax authorities later found that some of the information presented in that settlement was incorrect, the prosecutors said.
The Mourinho settlement comes amid a lengthening list of tax fraud cases involving soccer stars in Spain.
In June, former Real Madrid player Cristiano Ronaldo reached a similar deal with the Spanish tax authorities to serve two years in prison and pay a €18.8 million fine in a tax evasion case.
Popular in Sport
-
Kaepernick ad spurs Nike boycott campaign
-
Nadal 'bagelled' but survives Thiem test to reach semis
-
Outpouring of support for Serena Williams amid 'cat suit' ban
-
[IN PICTURES] LeBron James stops by to watch Caster Semenya racing
-
SuperSport Park to host Boxing Day Test against Pakistan
-
Serena Williams into US Open semifinals as champion Stephens exits
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.