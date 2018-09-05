Mother demands justice from NPA in daughter's rape case
The 14-year-old was allegedly raped and impregnated by a man she met in Olievenhoutbosch
JOHANNESBURG – An Olievenhoutbosch mother has accused the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) of having failed her family after her daughter was raped in July.
The man appeared in court last week and was granted R1,000 bail.
The NPA says it had no reason to oppose bail, despite the seriousness of the allegations.
The mother, whose identity is being withheld to protect her minor daughter, has told Eyewitness News that all she wants is justice.
“My child is now crushed inside and she doesn’t seem to be coping at school. I feel like the law has really let us down”
The woman also claims the alleged perpetrator and his brother - who is a politician in the area - have been threatening them.
The branch leader has dismissed the allegations, saying the sex was consensual and that his brother did not know that the victim was a minor.
The NPA says the case has been postponed to 28 September for further investigations.
It says the accused was granted bail as he has no previous convictions and has a fixed, known address.
