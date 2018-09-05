Morning Brief: Don't panic SA - Nene; More Nigeria woes for MTN; & Kya Sand fire

EWN brings you the news you may have missed overnight and what you need to know about the day ahead.

JOHANNESBURG - Good morning! If you're waking up with an economic hangover this morning, you're probably not alone. The talk of the town has been GDP, recession, fuel price increases and the rand. In today's brief, you can read about Nhlanhla Nene's views on the recession, what economists think, MTN's mounting woes in Nigeria and more.

THE EWN MORNING BRIEF:

🆗While everyone is falling off their chair over SA’s technical recession, Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene says don’t panic.

🆘Hol’ up! Hol’ up! Hol’ up! Despite Nene’s confidence economists say government still has a tough task on its hands to turn the economy around.

😰Markus Jooste may have to carry a few sweat towels today, as he's likely to face a grilling in Parliament over the Steinhoff scandal.

🥓Why polony and Russian lovers might never know the origin of the recent deadly listeria outbreak.

🔥Firefighters stick together to battle a fire at a Kya Sand glue & paper factory.

WATCH: JHB firefighters battle blaze in Kya Sand.

💰The Nigerian job ... Is the Nigerian government trying to fleece MTN? The telecommunications giant may have a $2 billion tax bill added to its woes.

🎾Shake it off champ! Serena Williams shook off a sluggish start to power past eighth-seeded Karolina Pliskova.

WEATHER

JHB☀30; PTA☀32; CT🌦13; BLM☀💨29; DBN☀32; KBY☀💨30; RUST☀32; GRG🌧14; PE🌦18; EL🌦22; NEL☀30; POL☀32