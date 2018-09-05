Morning Brief: Don't panic SA - Nene; More Nigeria woes for MTN; & Kya Sand fire

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 12°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 10°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 11°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 10°C
  • 1°C
  • Sat
  • 12°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 1°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 11°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 11°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 12°C
  • 1°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 0°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 0°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 12°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 12°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
Go

Morning Brief: Don't panic SA - Nene; More Nigeria woes for MTN; & Kya Sand fire

EWN brings you the news you may have missed overnight and what you need to know about the day ahead.

Johannesburg firefighters are battling a blaze at a glue factory in Kya Sand. The cause of the fire is not yet known but it's understood no one has been hurt or trapped inside the building. Picture : Christa Eybers/EWN
Johannesburg firefighters are battling a blaze at a glue factory in Kya Sand. The cause of the fire is not yet known but it's understood no one has been hurt or trapped inside the building. Picture : Christa Eybers/EWN
14 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Good morning! If you're waking up with an economic hangover this morning, you're probably not alone. The talk of the town has been GDP, recession, fuel price increases and the rand. In today's brief, you can read about Nhlanhla Nene's views on the recession, what economists think, MTN's mounting woes in Nigeria and more.

THE EWN MORNING BRIEF:

🆗While everyone is falling off their chair over SA’s technical recession, Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene says don’t panic.

🆘Hol’ up! Hol’ up! Hol’ up! Despite Nene’s confidence economists say government still has a tough task on its hands to turn the economy around.

😰Markus Jooste may have to carry a few sweat towels today, as he's likely to face a grilling in Parliament over the Steinhoff scandal.

🥓Why polony and Russian lovers might never know the origin of the recent deadly listeria outbreak.

🔥Firefighters stick together to battle a fire at a Kya Sand glue & paper factory.

WATCH: JHB firefighters battle blaze in Kya Sand.

💰The Nigerian job ... Is the Nigerian government trying to fleece MTN? The telecommunications giant may have a $2 billion tax bill added to its woes.

🎾Shake it off champ! Serena Williams shook off a sluggish start to power past eighth-seeded Karolina Pliskova.

WEATHER

JHB☀30; PTA☀32; CT🌦13; BLM☀💨29; DBN☀32; KBY☀💨30; RUST☀32; GRG🌧14; PE🌦18; EL🌦22; NEL☀30; POL☀32

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA