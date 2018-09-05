Metrorail working hard to ensure operations run smoothly in wake of Selby crash

The agency says human error might have caused the accident but full details will emerge from an investigation that is now underway.

JOHANNESBURG – Metrorail says it's working hard to improve its operational systems so trains can run smoothly and on time.

This comes after two passenger trains collided just outside Selby on Tuesday, leaving over 100 people injured.

The agency says human error may have caused the accident but full details will emerge from an investigation that is now underway.

Metrorail's Lilian Mofokeng has praised the train drivers for doing what they could to minimise the impact of the crash after the two trains were allowed onto the same line at the same time.

“There are other external forces that also play into our inability to be able to operate trains smoothly as we’d like to (sic).

“But I can assure the public that we’re really working on this hard enough and we can assure them that it will be a thing of the past soon.”

