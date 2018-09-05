Markus Jooste denies knowledge of accounting irregularities at Steinhoff
The departure of the CEO and the announcement of an investigation into suspected fraud triggered the collapse of the company’s share price.
CAPE TOWN - Former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste says he had no knowledge of any accounting irregularities at the global retail giant when he stepped down in December 2017.
Jooste’s departure and the announcement of an investigation into suspected fraud triggered the collapse of the company’s share price.
Jooste is testifying under oath at Parliament.
It is his first public appearance since the debacle.
Sceptical parliamentarians have accused Jooste of trying to whitewash his role in the corporate scandal.
Jooste has blamed the fall of the share-price on investors’ loss of confidence after the board decided - against his advice, to launch a fresh probe into suspected irregularities, of which Jooste claims no knowledge.
“I want to place on record that when I left Steinhoff on 4 December, I was not aware of any accounting irregularity... what they refer to in the books of the company.”
Democratic Alliance MP David Maynier questioned Jooste’s apparent lack of contrition:
“No apology to the thousands of people, including pensioners who you, yourself, concede suffered major financial losses.”
Jooste says he’s saddened by what happened at Steinhoff and the billions lost.
WATCH: Former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste appears before Scopa
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
Firefighter falls to death trying to extinguish JHB fire
-
Nene: South Africans must not panic over slide into recession
-
BLF, Orania Movement to make submissions over land expropriation
-
Patel: Govt working on plan to move SA out of recession
-
[WATCH] Joburg firefighters battle blaze at Kya Sand factory
-
Firefighters manage to contain blaze at Kya Sand factory
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.