Markus Jooste denies knowledge of accounting irregularities at Steinhoff

CAPE TOWN - Former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste says he had no knowledge of any accounting irregularities at the global retail giant when he stepped down in December 2017.

Jooste’s departure and the announcement of an investigation into suspected fraud triggered the collapse of the company’s share price.

Jooste is testifying under oath at Parliament.

It is his first public appearance since the debacle.

Sceptical parliamentarians have accused Jooste of trying to whitewash his role in the corporate scandal.

Jooste has blamed the fall of the share-price on investors’ loss of confidence after the board decided - against his advice, to launch a fresh probe into suspected irregularities, of which Jooste claims no knowledge.

“I want to place on record that when I left Steinhoff on 4 December, I was not aware of any accounting irregularity... what they refer to in the books of the company.”

Democratic Alliance MP David Maynier questioned Jooste’s apparent lack of contrition:

“No apology to the thousands of people, including pensioners who you, yourself, concede suffered major financial losses.”

Jooste says he’s saddened by what happened at Steinhoff and the billions lost.

