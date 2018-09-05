[LISTEN] When TV ads fail
Radio 702 | Branding and advertising expert Andy Rice discusses this week’s advertising ‘heroes’ and ‘zeroes’.
Branding and advertising expert Andy Rice shares with Talk radio 702 presenter Bruce Whitfield the week's advertising "heroes" and "zeroes".
Rice critiqued a funny and more than a little mischievous new advert by Nando’s.
“Every Nando’s TV commercial - when it breaks - it’s something of a story in its own rights,” says Rice.
In the ad, Nando’s takes shots at several brands, but especially Absa.
The bank’s recent campaign “Africanacity” becomes “African-nasti”.
Rice says the commercial looks at a largely, sort of, dystopian future that so many brands use as the basis of where they’re going and said why must we do everything like this.
WATCH: More South African Flavour - Nando's advert.
For more information listen to the audio above.
