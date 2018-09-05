[LISTEN] When TV ads fail

Radio 702 | Branding and advertising expert Andy Rice discusses this week’s advertising ‘heroes’ and ‘zeroes’.

JOHANNESBURG - Branding and advertising expert Andy Rice shares with Talk radio 702 presenter Bruce Whitfield the week’s advertising “heroes” and “zeroes”.

Rice critiqued a funny and more than a little mischievous new advert by Nando’s.

“Every Nando’s TV commercial - when it breaks - it’s something of a story in its own rights,” says Rice.

In the ad, Nando’s takes shots at several brands, but especially Absa.

The bank’s recent campaign “Africanacity” becomes “African-nasti”.

Rice says the commercial looks at a largely, sort of, dystopian future that so many brands use as the basis of where they’re going and said why must we do everything like this.

