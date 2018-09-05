[LISTEN] Tired of calls from pesky telemarketers? Here's how to dodge them
Radio 702 | Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler explains how consumers can request to be removed from databases and shares other useful advice on consumer rights and debt collectors.
JOHANNESBURG - Many consumers are fed up with those pesky unwanted robocalls and telemarketers.
Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler says, unfortunately, the National Consumer Commission has still not created a national opt-out registry for consumers who don't want to be contacted.
There is, however, an opt-out registry run by the Direct Marketing Association of South Africa (DMASA).
The only snag is that the registry is an industry-run initiative, and it’s not compulsory for companies which engage in direct marketing to be a member of the DMASA.
Listen to the audio above for more.
