[LISTEN] Tired of calls from pesky telemarketers? Here's how to dodge them

JOHANNESBURG - Many consumers are fed up with those pesky unwanted robocalls and telemarketers.

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler says, unfortunately, the National Consumer Commission has still not created a national opt-out registry for consumers who don't want to be contacted.

There is, however, an opt-out registry run by the Direct Marketing Association of South Africa (DMASA).

The only snag is that the registry is an industry-run initiative, and it’s not compulsory for companies which engage in direct marketing to be a member of the DMASA.

Knowler explains how consumers can request to be removed from databases and shares other useful advice on consumer rights and debt collectors.

