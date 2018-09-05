[LISTEN] IFP's Narend Singh says death penalty could reduce SA's high crime rate
Radio 702 | Singh has urged South Africans to play their part in making sure that they open public debate on the matter so that real concerns can be heard.
JOHANNESBURG - Talk Radio 702's Gushwell Brooks talks to IFP Chief Whip Narend Singh about his letter that he wrote to Parliament over the state of crime in South Africa and the bringing back of the death penalty.
Singh says the request will lessen the high rate of crime that South Africa has seen in the past.
He has urged South Africans to play their part in making sure that they open public debate on the matter so that real concerns can be heard.
Listen to the audio above for more info.
