[LISTEN] Bosasa in spotlight following Vincent Smith payment
Radio 702 | Talk Radio 702 presenter Bongani Bingwa speaks to Mahlodi Muofhe of the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) about a 2009 report which found Bosasa had bribed officials to get tenders worth more than R1.5 billion from the Department of Correctional Services.
JOHANNESBURG - The admission by embattled African National Congress (ANC) MP Vincent Smith that he did receive money from Bosasa has raised questions about who the company is and how they conduct business.
In a statement, Smith confirmed the payments but denied they were bribes, saying he approached Bosasa boss Angelo Agrizzi for a personal loan to cover his daughter’s university fees.
The company has received a reported R10 million worth of contracts with various government departments.
A 2009 report found Bosasa had bribed former prison boss Linda Mdi and CFO Patrick Gillingham to get the tenders worth more than R1.5 billion by the Department of Correctional Services.
The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) is demanding to know why the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) failed to prosecute in hundreds of cases of alleged bribery presented to it in a report in 2009.
Talk Radio 702 presenter Bongani Bingwa speaks to Advocate Mahlodi Muofhe, chief governance officer at the SIU, about the NPA’s response to the 2009 report.
For more information listen to the audio above.
More in Multimedia
-
[LISTEN] When TV ads fail
-
[LISTEN] Comedian David Kau on being funny, money & career success
-
[LISTEN] Cosatu: Nzimande must stop sending mixed messages about e-tolls
-
[LISTEN] Recognising Muslim marriages: What does this mean?
-
[LISTEN] 'This is why we keep dating the same kind of person'
-
[LISTEN] Mixed reaction over UK Cosmo's latest cover
-
[LISTEN] Garnett Wicomb (76) to represent SA at international tennis tournament
-
[PODCAST] #PitchsidePodcast: Wits in semi, battle for remaining slots heats up
-
[LISTEN] Is there any way to alleviate the fuel price burden?
-
[LISTEN] How FoodForward SA is helping to ease hunger
-
[LISTEN] Leslie Sedibe wins landmark case against Fifa
-
[LISTEN] What Parliament's withdrawal of Expropriation Bill means
-
[LISTEN] Reading at a high price: Commission probes book price-fixing in SA
-
[LISTEN] Why MultiChoice chose Newzroom Afrika
-
[LISTEN] Is Pick n Pay's scratch card competition legit or a farce?
-
[LISTEN] A closer look at the DA's woes
-
[LISTEN] 93 or 95? Vehicle fuelling tips to save you some cash
-
[LISTEN] DA losses NMB, what will happen in Tshwane & Joburg?
-
[LISTEN] Cameron van der Burgh: I have big passion for investing
-
[LISTEN] Ad agency pulls Trump-Verwoerd campaign, returns Loeries
-
[LISTEN] ‘A smarter approach required in war against WC gangs’
-
[LISTEN] Parents share how their children are being abused at Parktown Boys
-
[LISTEN] Mongameli Bobani: Call me the executive mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay
-
[LISTEN] How car insurance premiums are calculated
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.