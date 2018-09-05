[LISTEN] Bosasa in spotlight following Vincent Smith payment

Radio 702 | Talk Radio 702 presenter Bongani Bingwa speaks to Mahlodi Muofhe of the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) about a 2009 report which found Bosasa had bribed officials to get tenders worth more than R1.5 billion from the Department of Correctional Services.

JOHANNESBURG - The admission by embattled African National Congress (ANC) MP Vincent Smith that he did receive money from Bosasa has raised questions about who the company is and how they conduct business.

In a statement, Smith confirmed the payments but denied they were bribes, saying he approached Bosasa boss Angelo Agrizzi for a personal loan to cover his daughter’s university fees.

The company has received a reported R10 million worth of contracts with various government departments.

A 2009 report found Bosasa had bribed former prison boss Linda Mdi and CFO Patrick Gillingham to get the tenders worth more than R1.5 billion by the Department of Correctional Services.

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) is demanding to know why the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) failed to prosecute in hundreds of cases of alleged bribery presented to it in a report in 2009.

Talk Radio 702 presenter Bongani Bingwa speaks to Advocate Mahlodi Muofhe, chief governance officer at the SIU, about the NPA’s response to the 2009 report.

