Learner escapes attempted abduction in Bonteheuwel

The girl reported that two men driving a white Toyota Yaris with tinted windows tried to lure her but she managed to get away.

Picture: EWN.
Picture: EWN.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Bonteheuwel residents have been urged to remain on high alert after a female learner from Modderdam High School was nearly abducted in the area just before 8am on Wednesday.

The girl reported two men driving a white Toyota Yaris with tinted windows tried to lure her but by thinking on her feet she managed to get away.

She says the driver of the car has a notable scar on the left side of his face.

Bonteheuwel ward councillor Angus McKenzie said: “We’ve handed the situation over to the SA Police Service. At this point in time, our neighbourhood watch services, as well as Bonteheuwel walking bus volunteers, have been informed. We appeal to everyone to be on the lookout and to be safe.”

There’s been a series of child abductions and attempted kidnappings in Cape Town over the past few weeks.

In one of the incidents, last week, a primary school learner was rescued by a vigilant community member in Kensington when a stranger tried to lure the child into his car.

In the Steenberg area in the same week, a Grade 9 pupil was abducted and sexually assaulted while making her way to school.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

