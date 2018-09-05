Land hearings: Farmers union calls for nationalisation of land
The National African Farmers Union has warned the country could find itself in court for many years if the land issue is not resolved.
CAPE TOWN - An organisation representing black farmers has called for the nationalisation of all land in South Africa.
The National African Farmers Union (Nafu) has made oral submissions before Parliament's constitutional review committee on Wednesday.
The union is one of a number of organisations giving oral presentations on day two of Parliament's land hearings.
Nafu has warned the country could find itself in court for many years if the land issue is not resolved.
The union’s president Motsepe Matlala says an agricultural convention for a democratic South Africa might be one way of resolving people’s differences on land.
“My concluding remarks, therefore, would actually say amend the Constitution to explicitly provide for land nationalisation and I say this with the utmost respect.”
The organisation wants the law governing the country’s water supply amended to ensure all South Africans benefit from the scarce resource.
