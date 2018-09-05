Popular Topics
Khayelitsha father found guilty of baby's premeditated murder

A post-mortem found Lindokuhle Kota, 14-months-old, suffered several internal and external injuries and died of blunt force trauma to the head and neck.

Picture: Supplied.
Picture: Supplied.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - A Khayelitsha man has been found guilty of the premeditated murder of his 14-month-old daughter.

Ntuthuzelo Mayekiso was arrested in May last year shortly after Lindokuhle Kota was declared dead at the Khayelitsha Day Hospital.

The 25-year-old man was convicted of a murder in Delft in 2005.

Kota was left in her father's care at the time of her death.

He had asked the child's mother whether he could spend time with her.

After the child cried throughout the night of 6 May 2017, Mayekiso took her to his mother's bedroom in the morning, asking for her help and claiming the baby had fallen.

The child’s grandmother then rushed her to the Khayelitsha Day Hospital where the 14-month-old was declared dead on arrival.

A post-mortem found the child suffered several internal and external injuries and died of blunt force trauma to the head and neck.

