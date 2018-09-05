Popular Topics
Jooste: When I left Steinhoff, I wasn’t aware of any accounting irregularities

Former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste insists he had no knowledge of any accounting irregularities and says he doesn't blame anyone for what happened at the company.

Former Steinhoff chief executive officer Markus Jooste is appearing at Parliament to answer questions from a joint sitting of the finance and other committees on 5 September 2018. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
34 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Steinhoff's former chief executive Markus Jooste has told a parliamentary inquiry that his main mistake during his tenure as the retailer battled an accounting scandal was agreeing to a joint venture with Austrian businessman Andreas Seifert.

While giving testimony in Parliament on Wednesday, Jooste said Steinhoff probably grew too quickly.

Jooste's departure and the announcement of an investigation into suspected fraud triggered the collapse of the company's share price.

Jooste insists he had no knowledge of any accounting irregularities and says he doesn't blame anyone for what happened at the company.

WATCH: Crucial moments in Jooste's parliamentary questions

Skeptical Members of Parliament (MPs) have accused the former Steinhoff boss of trying to whitewash his role in the corporate scandal.

Jooste has blamed the fall of the share-price on investors’ loss of confidence after the board decided, against his advice to launch a fresh probe into suspected irregularities, of which Jooste claims no knowledge.

“I want to place on record that when I left Steinhoff on 4 December, I was not aware of any accounting irregularity that they refer to in the books of Steinhoff.”

The Democratic Alliance’s David Maynier questioned Jooste’s apparent lack of contrition.

“No apology to the thousands of people, including pensioners, who you yourself concede suffered major financial loss.”

Jooste says he’s saddened by what happened at Steinhoff and the billions lost.

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)

