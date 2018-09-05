Joburg firefighters battle blaze at Kya Sand factory

The cause of the fire is not yet known but it's understood no one has been hurt or trapped inside the building.

JOHANNESBURG – Firefighters are battling a blaze at a paper factory in Kya Sand.

The cause of the fire is not yet known but it's understood no one has been hurt or trapped inside the building.

Officials are also trying to track down the owner of the factory.

Joburg Emergency Services Nana Radebe says: "For now we know that it’s a glue and printing company and we will do a preliminary investigation into what caused the fire. The fire is still raging."