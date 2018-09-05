Popular Topics
JMPD deployed to calm situation at Pikitup Selby depot after protest

The waste management services company has been confronted by job seekers demanding employment.

FILE: Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) officers on patrol in Johannesburg. Picture: @JMPDSafety/Twitter
51 minutes ago

JOHANNEBSURG – Pikitup says operations at its Selby depot next to Booysens in Johannesburg are running slower than usual after a morning protest.

The waste management services company has been confronted by job seekers demanding employment.

Depots at Zondi and central camp are still closed due to the protests.

Pikitup's Muzi Mkhwanazi says they hope police can help keep protesters at bay so work can resume.

“Pikitup has confirmed that there was a group of job seekers who prevented our employees from getting out of the Selby depot this morning. The JMPD is there to try and calm the situation.”

