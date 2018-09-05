Hangberg residents demand WC govt reopen community centre
Officials closed the facility last week after clashes broke out during a police operation.
CAPE TOWN - Some Hangberg residents have demanded the Western Cape Health Department immediately reopen the Hout Bay Community Day Centre.
Officials closed the facility last week after clashes broke out during a police operation.
Hangberg community leader Roscoe Jacobs says that while many residents have been told to use the Retreat Community Day Centre in the meantime, they can't afford transport costs.
“The closure of this facility is really uncalled for. As a community, we feel that we’re being punished because when it comes to these protests, these things happen because government has failed our community. It feels like we’re being punished for standing up for what we believe in.”
The Western Cape Health Department's Monique Johnstone has responded.
“Due to the unpredictable and volatile situation in the area, the decision was taken to ensure the safety of employees and the patients accessing healthcare services.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Nene: South Africans must not panic over slide into recession
-
Joburg firefighters battle blaze at Kya Sand factory
-
Rand slumps as SA enters recession for first time since 2009
-
Govt facing tough task to dig SA out of recession, say economists
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday 4 September 2018
-
Finance Minister says govt didn't see recession coming
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.