Hangberg residents demand WC govt reopen community centre

CAPE TOWN - Some Hangberg residents have demanded the Western Cape Health Department immediately reopen the Hout Bay Community Day Centre.

Officials closed the facility last week after clashes broke out during a police operation.

Hangberg community leader Roscoe Jacobs says that while many residents have been told to use the Retreat Community Day Centre in the meantime, they can't afford transport costs.

“The closure of this facility is really uncalled for. As a community, we feel that we’re being punished because when it comes to these protests, these things happen because government has failed our community. It feels like we’re being punished for standing up for what we believe in.”

The Western Cape Health Department's Monique Johnstone has responded.

“Due to the unpredictable and volatile situation in the area, the decision was taken to ensure the safety of employees and the patients accessing healthcare services.”

