Govt facing tough task to dig SA out of recession, say economists

Stats South Africa revealed on Tuesday that GDP figures for the second quarter of the year showed a contraction of 0,7%.

JOHANNESBURG - Government has another mammoth task on its hands trying to dig the country out of yet another technical recession.

To make matters worse, the figure for the first quarter has been revised to a contraction of 2,6%.

Economists say there are still a number of factors that government is grappling with.

Xhanti Payi, an economist at Nascence Advisory, says government still has a few areas it needs to concentrate on, including limiting expenditure.

“They’ve been saying that they need to cut spending and reduce our debt.”

Sam Rolland, from Econometrix, says postponing fuel price hikes, along with bailing out state-owned enterprises just creates a bigger problem.

“Kicking the can down at a time when I think we’re coming to a point where we’re finding all our cans… we’ve already kicked it down from previous occasions.”

Stats SA says the largest negative contributors to hindering growth in the second quarter were agriculture, transport and trade.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)