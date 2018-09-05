George serial rapist (21) gets hefty prison sentence

Ivan Johannes was on Tuesday sentenced to three life terms and 210 years direct imprisonment.

CAPE TOWN - Yet another convicted serial rapist has been hit with a hefty sentence, this time in George.

Ivan Johannes was on Tuesday sentenced to three life terms and 210 years direct imprisonment.

The 21-year-old has previous convictions of rape and assault.

Johannes has been convicted on eight counts of rape, five counts of abduction and three counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances.

The crimes were committed between early 2015 and August 2016 at a park in Thembalethu, in George, in broad daylight.

A court on Tuesday heard that all but one of the victims were boys. They were aged between seven and 13.

Johannes would lure his victims by claiming he needed help fixing his bicycle or looking for money he'd lost. He would then sexually assault them at knifepoint, robbing some of the children.

This is the third case in the Western Cape in just over a week in which a sexual predator has been slapped with a long prison term.

Last month, a serial child rapist was also convicted of raping five school girls in Khayelitsha. Aviwe Hoya was slapped with multiple life sentences.

He was sentenced in the Western Cape High Court.

Hoya targeted girls in Khayelitsha between 2011 and 2012, abducting, robbing and raping five youths. He's been given five life terms for four of his victims and 15 years for raping a 16-year-old schoolgirl.

He was given 25 years for kidnapping the five girls and a combined 18 years for robbery with aggravating circumstances.

