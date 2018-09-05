Popular Topics
Firefighters manage to contain blaze at Kya Sand factory

The Millbo Paper factory went up in flames just after five o clock this morning - the cause is not yet known.

A fire inside the Millbo Paper factory in Kya Sand factory on 5 September 2018. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
A fire inside the Millbo Paper factory in Kya Sand factory on 5 September 2018. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
58 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Firefighters have contained the blaze at a Kya Sand factory but say the fire is not yet under control.

The Millbo Paper factory went up in flames just after five o clock this morning - the cause is not yet known.

The fire department says it could take several hours before the blaze is fully extinguished.

Four hours after firefighters started battling this blaze flames can still be seen inside the factory.

Firefighters are on ladders trying to douse the flames from above.

Footage from inside the factory shows how large rolls of paper manufactured on the premises are still engulfed by flames.

Firefighters say it will take hours before the blaze is fully extinguished.

