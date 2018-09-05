Firefighters manage to contain blaze at Kya Sand factory
The Millbo Paper factory went up in flames just after five o clock this morning - the cause is not yet known.
JOHANNESBURG – Firefighters have contained the blaze at a Kya Sand factory but say the fire is not yet under control.
The Millbo Paper factory went up in flames just after five o clock this morning - the cause is not yet known.
The fire department says it could take several hours before the blaze is fully extinguished.
Four hours after firefighters started battling this blaze flames can still be seen inside the factory.
Firefighters are on ladders trying to douse the flames from above.
Footage from inside the factory shows how large rolls of paper manufactured on the premises are still engulfed by flames.
Firefighters say it will take hours before the blaze is fully extinguished.
#KyaSandsFire Firefighters are now using their ladder to fight the flames from above. CE pic.twitter.com/krO4BZlpc4— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 5, 2018
#KyaSandsFire Large rolls of paper are still burning inside the factory. CE pic.twitter.com/SzDVIENFll— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 5, 2018
#KyaSandsFire [WATCH] Inside the burning factory. CE pic.twitter.com/WWB4sAiLFH— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 5, 2018
