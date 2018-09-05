Firefighter falls to death trying to extinguish JHB fire

Emergency services are on the scene trying to extinguish the blaze.

JOHANNESBURG – A firefighter has fallen to his death while trying to extinguish a fire at the Gauteng Health Department in the Johannesburg CBD.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

An official says the fire started on the 23rd floor.

“It’s a fire outbreak on the 23rd floor of the BOL building. The City of Johannesburg is attending to the fire. That’s all I can say at the moment.”

#JoburgFire EMS’s Nana Radebe has confirmed that a firefighter died after falling from the burning building. CE — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 5, 2018