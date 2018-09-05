Firefighter falls to death trying to extinguish JHB fire
Emergency services are on the scene trying to extinguish the blaze.
JOHANNESBURG – A firefighter has fallen to his death while trying to extinguish a fire at the Gauteng Health Department in the Johannesburg CBD.
Emergency services are on the scene trying to extinguish the blaze.
The cause of the fire is not yet known.
An official says the fire started on the 23rd floor.
“It’s a fire outbreak on the 23rd floor of the BOL building. The City of Johannesburg is attending to the fire. That’s all I can say at the moment.”
#JoburgFire EMS’s Nana Radebe has confirmed that a firefighter died after falling from the burning building. CE— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 5, 2018
MMC Michael Sun says there 3 more firefighters trapped on the 23rd floor. CE— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 5, 2018
Popular in Local
-
Nene: South Africans must not panic over slide into recession
-
BLF, Orania Movement to make submissions over land expropriation
-
Patel: Govt working on plan to move SA out of recession
-
[WATCH] Joburg firefighters battle blaze at Kya Sand factory
-
Firefighters manage to contain blaze at Kya Sand factory
-
City manager instructs staff at Nelson Mandela Bay to resist interference
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.