Fire trucks and emergency services still battling Kya Sand factory fire
A large crowd of people are watching on as a thick black cloud of smoke billows out of the building.
JOHANNESBURG – Fire trucks, emergency services and metro police are on the scene of a factory fire in Kya Sand where a blaze has been raging for more than two hours.
A large crowd of people are watching on as a thick black cloud of smoke billows out of the building.
No injuries have been reported
Millbo Paper factory manager Shane Isaacs says he received a call from one of his workers early this morning, informing him about the fire.
When he arrived at the scene just after 5am the flames had already engulfed a large area of the factory.
#KyaSandsFire The manager of Millbo Paper factory says he was alerted of the fire this morning. No injuries have been reported. CE pic.twitter.com/7ZqCYBejBK— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 5, 2018
#KyaSandsFire The fire started just after 5am this morning. CE pic.twitter.com/jzF8Zvu4Du— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 5, 2018
#KyaSandsFire Flames can still be inside the factory as firefighters fight the blaze. CE pic.twitter.com/NsLMjaXhxA— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 5, 2018
Popular in Local
-
Nene: South Africans must not panic over slide into recession
-
Joburg firefighters battle blaze at Kya Sand factory
-
Patel: Govt working on plan to move SA out of recession
-
Govt facing tough task to dig SA out of recession, say economists
-
Rand slumps as SA enters recession for first time since 2009
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday 4 September 2018
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.