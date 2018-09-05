Fire trucks and emergency services still battling Kya Sand factory fire

A large crowd of people are watching on as a thick black cloud of smoke billows out of the building.

JOHANNESBURG – Fire trucks, emergency services and metro police are on the scene of a factory fire in Kya Sand where a blaze has been raging for more than two hours.

A large crowd of people are watching on as a thick black cloud of smoke billows out of the building.

No injuries have been reported

Millbo Paper factory manager Shane Isaacs says he received a call from one of his workers early this morning, informing him about the fire.

When he arrived at the scene just after 5am the flames had already engulfed a large area of the factory.

#KyaSandsFire The manager of Millbo Paper factory says he was alerted of the fire this morning. No injuries have been reported. CE pic.twitter.com/7ZqCYBejBK — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 5, 2018

#KyaSandsFire The fire started just after 5am this morning. CE pic.twitter.com/jzF8Zvu4Du — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 5, 2018