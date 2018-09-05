Employees killed in Denel plant explosion yet to be identified

It's believed eight people were killed in the explosion at the Rheinmetall Denel Munition depot on Monday.

CAPE TOWN - A process is underway to determine the identity of workers killed in Monday's blast at Denel's Somerset West site.

Physical inspection of the site could only begin on Tuesday because of safety concerns.

Officials say the probe into the propellant blending-unit explosion is being led by the South African Police Service and the Department of Labour.

Experts say a delicate process is being followed since the remains of the deceased were recovered on Tuesday.

Families are now assisting authorities with the identification process.

Denel chairperson Monhla Hlahla says various other entities form part of the investigation.

“Even the insurance itself, the partners and the shareholders will all be closely looking to figure out how it happened.”

Rheinmetall Denel Munition is a world leader in the field of artillery, mortar and infantry systems and specialises in the design, development and manufacturing of large and medium calibre ammunition.

