Wesgro: Drought & messaging around crime, land expropriation drove tourists away
The agency says the first quarter of the year has seen a decrease in international visitors compared to last year.
CAPE TOWN - Western Cape investment agency Wesgro expects tourism figures to rise over the next few months after taking a knock this year.
The agency says the first quarter of the year has seen a decrease in international visitors compared to last year.
Numbers started to pick up in August, but not to the extent it did last year.
Wesgro's Tim Harris says the water crisis was a major factor driving international tourists away from the province, as well as unfortunate messaging around crime and land expropriation.
“The drought had very serious consequences for everything that we do at Wesgro.”
Harris says the industry is spreading the message that the Cape is open for business with dams now up to 65%.
Western Cape Economic Opportunities figures show in 2017 more than 1.7 million international visitors arrived in the province, with a total direct spend of R23 billion.
Just under 1.4 million domestic tourists visited, with a total direct spend of R1.6 billion.
Popular in Local
-
Firefighter falls to death trying to extinguish JHB fire
-
7 hours later - Joburg building deadly fire rages on
-
[UPDATE] 2 more firefighters die at Joburg building fire
-
BLF: Land hearings process is biggest political fraud
-
Losing money had no role in decision to leave Steinhoff after 29 years - Jooste
-
Nene: South Africans must not panic over slide into recession
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.