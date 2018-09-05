Wesgro: Drought & messaging around crime, land expropriation drove tourists away

The agency says the first quarter of the year has seen a decrease in international visitors compared to last year.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape investment agency Wesgro expects tourism figures to rise over the next few months after taking a knock this year.

Numbers started to pick up in August, but not to the extent it did last year.

Wesgro's Tim Harris says the water crisis was a major factor driving international tourists away from the province, as well as unfortunate messaging around crime and land expropriation.

“The drought had very serious consequences for everything that we do at Wesgro.”

Harris says the industry is spreading the message that the Cape is open for business with dams now up to 65%.

Western Cape Economic Opportunities figures show in 2017 more than 1.7 million international visitors arrived in the province, with a total direct spend of R23 billion.

Just under 1.4 million domestic tourists visited, with a total direct spend of R1.6 billion.