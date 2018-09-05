Denel launches full-scale investigation into cause of Rheinmettal explosion
Experts started fine-combing the site where the explosives detonated on Tuesday.
CAPE TOWN – Arms manufacturer Denel says that a full-scale investigation has been launched to determine the cause of an explosion at the Rheinmettal Denel munitions site on Monday.
It’s understood eight workers have died, but on-site officials still need to confirm if it is the case.
Family members met with State Security Minister, Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba and other senior personnel at the site yesterday.
Denel chairperson, Monhla HlaHla says: “We follow strict procedures to ensure that whatever we get to say, no matter how sad we are, that we’ve balanced the sombre sadness and emotions within our people, as well as the family.”
WATCH: Cause of Denel explosion remains unknown
