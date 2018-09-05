DA announces Nqaba Bhanga as EC premier candidate for 2019 elections

The party's announcement comes as Nelson Mandela Bay metro is embroiled in a turbulent leadership change following the axing of former mayor Athol Trollip.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has announced Nqaba Bhanga as the party's Eastern Cape Premier candidate for next year's elections.

Bhanga currently serves as the DA's provincial leader.

Party leader Mmusi Maimane is in Port Elizabeth on Wednesday.

The DA says Bhanga will spend the next few months crisscrossing the province to deliver the party's message of a prosperous, inclusive South Africa to Eastern Cape residents.

Bhanga was born in Kwazakhele in Port Elizabeth in August 1977.

He once served as Nelson Mandela Bay African National Congress Youth League leader and was also the SRC president at the then Port Elizabeth Technikon.

The party's announcement comes as Nelson Mandela Bay metro is embroiled in a turbulent leadership change following the axing of former mayor Athol Trollip.

Next week, the party will be in court, challenging the constitutionality of a council meeting that saw him being booted out.