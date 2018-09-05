CSA to confirm T20’s League's fate this weekend

The new T20 league, which failed to get off the ground last year, is in jeopardy of suffering the same fate as the 2017 edition with multiple factors hindering it’s hypothetical November start.

CAPE TOWN - Cricket South Africa (CSA) CEO Thabang Moroe says the fate of the 2018 Global League T20 will be confirmed this weekend after the aAnnual general meeting and consultation from his body’s executive committee.

The new T20 league, which failed to get off the ground last year, is in jeopardy of suffering the same fate as the 2017 edition with multiple factors hindering it’s hypothetical November start.

First up, the ominous clouds of initial investors hover above CSA, they have threatened to take CSA to court over its handling of the T20 tournament after the postponement.

The overseas investors are desperate to keep hold of their franchises and participate in any South African T20 League, however, CSA does want one private ownership in the revised 2018 edition.

Also, the time constraints are apparent, by this stage last year the franchises and owners were confirmed, the draft had been completed and the tournament had released its fixtures. Nothing close to that has been achieved in 2018, unless the arrangements have been negotiated behind closed doors.

Moroe confirmed the public and hopeful domestic players will know the status of the proposed tournament this weekend.

“Well, it's pretty much business as usual. I know that some of you might want to know about the T20 League. We have a board meeting and members council meeting this weekend. I will be given guidance in terms of do I go ahead with the league or not - given the few tough situations that CSA is faced with now”

Moroe acknowledges CSA can do better but confirmed he is content with the commercial aspect on the proposed competition.

"As far as the commercials of this league are concerned, I'm pretty happy with where we are as CSA, we can obviously do better, we are aiming to do better. It's been a long hard-fought road between myself and Clive and we continue to push forward.

"We've had the help of CEOs as well, coming in and assisting, giving us their two cents worth in terms of rebuilding this league. So hopefully this weekend we’ll come out and announce the positive news.

CSA’s annual general meeting will be this weekend, while their annual report will be available on Friday.