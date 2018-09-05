City manager instructs staff at Nelson Mandela Bay to resist interference
Barely a week at the helm of the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality and these bosses have already allegedly been interfering in jobs and tenders.
JOHANNESBURG – Nelson Mandela Bay's city manager Johann Mettler says he’s instructed his staff to resist interference by new political bosses at city hall.
It's been reported that two senior managers were instructed to put the filling of vacancies and tenders on hold.
This comes as the new political leadership, the United Democratic Movement, the African National Congress, AIC and the United Front, faces a court challenge from the Democratic Alliance, Congress of the People, ACDP and Patriotic Alliance.
Mettler says he's been concerned by these reports of interference.
“We got an email and it instructed that things be put on hold, for contractors as well as jobs to be placed on hold. We instructed our staff to resist this as this is interference.”
