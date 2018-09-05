Cape Town’s water situation has improved, expert says

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 12°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 10°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 11°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 10°C
  • 1°C
  • Sat
  • 12°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 1°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 11°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 11°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 12°C
  • 1°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 0°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 0°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 12°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 12°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
Go

Cape Town’s water situation has improved, expert says

A Cape Town water expert says even though rainfall has been below average over the long-term, the province’s water situation has improved.

FILE: Theewaterskloof Dam near Cape Town. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
FILE: Theewaterskloof Dam near Cape Town. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
16 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - A Cape Town water expert says even though rainfall has been below average over the long-term, the province’s water situation has improved.

Dams feeding Cape Town have risen to almost 66% collectively.

University of Cape Town researcher Kevin Winter says dams are better off than they were in 2016 but not yet at ideal levels.

“Most of the inflows look quite good for our dams currently, even though they are nowhere near what they looked like in 2014.”

The long-term average for rain over the Kirstenbosch station is 217 millimetres per month and in August it was down to 203 millimetres.

The Cape Town airport station received 55 millimetres, compared to the long-term average of 75 millimetres.

Over the CBD, 105 millimetres of rain fell in August, compared to the long-term average of 108 millimetres.

Combined, the three stations saw 363 millimetres of rain in August, up from 311 millimetres in July.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA