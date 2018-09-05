Cape Town’s water situation has improved, expert says
A Cape Town water expert says even though rainfall has been below average over the long-term, the province’s water situation has improved.
Dams feeding Cape Town have risen to almost 66% collectively.
University of Cape Town researcher Kevin Winter says dams are better off than they were in 2016 but not yet at ideal levels.
“Most of the inflows look quite good for our dams currently, even though they are nowhere near what they looked like in 2014.”
The long-term average for rain over the Kirstenbosch station is 217 millimetres per month and in August it was down to 203 millimetres.
The Cape Town airport station received 55 millimetres, compared to the long-term average of 75 millimetres.
Over the CBD, 105 millimetres of rain fell in August, compared to the long-term average of 108 millimetres.
Combined, the three stations saw 363 millimetres of rain in August, up from 311 millimetres in July.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
