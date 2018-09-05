Bok flanker Mohoje sidelined for 9 months with knee injury

#RandReport: Rand tumbles as recession dims investor sentiment, stocks falter
Tebogo "Oupa" Mohoje injured his knee during the Cheetahs opening PRO14 game against Irish giants Munster on Saturday when his side were drubbed 38-0.
JOHANNESBURG - Free state Cheetahs and Springbok loose forward Tebogo "Oupa" Mohoje has been ruled out of action for up to nine months with an anterior cruciate ligament tear in his right knee.
Mohoje injured his knee during the Cheetahs opening PRO14 game against Irish giants Munster on Saturday when his side were drubbed 38-0.
Mohoje will miss the rest of the Cheetahs PRO14 campaign and could be a serious doubt for the Springboks’ Rugby World Cup selection next year.
