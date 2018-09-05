Popular Topics
BLF: Land hearings process is biggest political fraud

BLF leader Andile Mngxitama says there’s nothing honourable about landlessness.

FILE: Black First Land First Leader Andile Mngxitama. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
FILE: Black First Land First Leader Andile Mngxitama. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Parliament wrapped up its second day of land hearings with submissions by the Black First Land First (BLF) and organisations representing Afrikaner interests.

Religious organisations also made oral submissions on the desirability of a constitutional amendment to allow for land expropriation without compensation.

Parliament's constitutional review committee is hosting the second and last phase of its hearings, where those who made written submissions have the opportunity to make oral presentations.

BLF leader Andile Mngxitama says there’s nothing honourable about landlessness.

Mngxitama has also criticised the hearings process, calling it nothing but a fraud.

“The biggest political fraud - this process. The biggest political fraud since Codesa. Firstly there’ll be no amendment of the Constitution before elections, you all know this. Tell the nation.”

Carel Boshoff, representing Afrikaner enclave of Orania, also added his voice opposing any form of land expropriation.

“When the Afrikaners hear about land confiscation, it reminds us of what we have been experiencing in terms of expropriation of cultural spaces.”

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)

Timeline

