BLF: Land hearings process is biggest political fraud
BLF leader Andile Mngxitama says there’s nothing honourable about landlessness.
CAPE TOWN - Parliament wrapped up its second day of land hearings with submissions by the Black First Land First (BLF) and organisations representing Afrikaner interests.
Religious organisations also made oral submissions on the desirability of a constitutional amendment to allow for land expropriation without compensation.
Parliament's constitutional review committee is hosting the second and last phase of its hearings, where those who made written submissions have the opportunity to make oral presentations.
BLF leader Andile Mngxitama says there’s nothing honourable about landlessness.
Mngxitama has also criticised the hearings process, calling it nothing but a fraud.
“The biggest political fraud - this process. The biggest political fraud since Codesa. Firstly there’ll be no amendment of the Constitution before elections, you all know this. Tell the nation.”
Carel Boshoff, representing Afrikaner enclave of Orania, also added his voice opposing any form of land expropriation.
“When the Afrikaners hear about land confiscation, it reminds us of what we have been experiencing in terms of expropriation of cultural spaces.”
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
Popular in Local
-
7 hours later - Joburg building deadly fire rages on
-
Firefighter falls to death trying to extinguish JHB fire
-
[UPDATE] 2 more firefighters die at Joburg building fire
-
Nene: South Africans must not panic over slide into recession
-
[LISTEN] Tired of calls from pesky telemarketers? Here's how to dodge them
-
'Strange incidents occurred ahead of Thulani Nxumalo’s murder
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.