Beckham reveals his team name & crest

JOHANNESBURG - Four years after announcing that he would be owning a new Major League soccer club, former England captain David Beckham has announced its name and crest.

Internacional de Futbol Miami will be the name of the Miami based soccer club that will play in the United States Major League Soccer in due course.

The crest features two Flamingoes, a bird that is familiar to the city of Miami.