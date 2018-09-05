ANC MP Vincent Smith asks to step aside from Parly committees amid bribery saga

Smith admitted to receiving a personal loan from former Bosasa chief operations officer Angelo Agrizzi to pay his daughter's tuition fees but denies it was a bribe.

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) Member of Parliament, Vincent Smith, has asked to be removed as chairperson of Parliament's constitutional review committee until a probe into allegations that he received bribes from a private company is concluded.

Smith admitted to receiving a personal loan from former Bosasa chief operations officer Angelo Agrizzi to pay his daughter's tuition fees but denies that it was a bribe.

The ANC in Parliament has thrown its weight behind Smith, who is set to face a parliamentary ethics committee hearing into his conduct.

The party's caucus spokesperson Nonceba Mhlauli says Smith will know his fate next week.

“Comrade Vincent had made a request that he step aside as chairperson of the various committees that he chairs and that the Chief Whip will be tabling that request to the political committee which is due to sit next week.”

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)