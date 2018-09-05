ANC in KZN to visit home of slain councillor Thulani Nxumalo

On Monday night, Thulani Nxumalo was gunned down by unknown suspects outside his Kwandengezi home after returning from a branch executive meeting.

DURBAN - The African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal will be visiting the home of one of its slain councillor Thulani Nxumalo who was ambushed outside his Kwandengezi home.

It’s understood his attackers surrounded his home before opening fire on the Ward 12 eThekwini branch chair.

Police are currently investigating a case of murder, but no arrests have been made yet.

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal is calling on police to swiftly make arrests in order to clarify whether this is pure criminality or politically motivated.

The party also says the killing of its own members is the reason why it called on KZN Premier Willies Mchunu to put together a commission of inquiry into political killings in the province.

While Mchunu is yet to release the Moerane Commission’s report, the KZN ANC says it had also hoped the reconfigured task team investigating murders would prevent any further loss of life.

Spokesperson Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu says, “The fact that no one has been arrested is leaving the criminal element to run amok in this province and in the ANC. Creating an impression that comrades are killing each other while, in reality, we don’t know.”

A delegation from the ANC’s largest region of eThekwini will visit Thulani Nxumalo’s bereaved family on Wednesday morning.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)