ANC in KZN to visit home of slain councillor Thulani Nxumalo
On Monday night, Thulani Nxumalo was gunned down by unknown suspects outside his Kwandengezi home after returning from a branch executive meeting.
DURBAN - The African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal will be visiting the home of one of its slain councillor Thulani Nxumalo who was ambushed outside his Kwandengezi home.
On Monday night, Nxumalo was gunned down by unknown suspects after returning from a branch executive meeting.
It’s understood his attackers surrounded his home before opening fire on the Ward 12 eThekwini branch chair.
Police are currently investigating a case of murder, but no arrests have been made yet.
The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal is calling on police to swiftly make arrests in order to clarify whether this is pure criminality or politically motivated.
The party also says the killing of its own members is the reason why it called on KZN Premier Willies Mchunu to put together a commission of inquiry into political killings in the province.
While Mchunu is yet to release the Moerane Commission’s report, the KZN ANC says it had also hoped the reconfigured task team investigating murders would prevent any further loss of life.
Spokesperson Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu says, “The fact that no one has been arrested is leaving the criminal element to run amok in this province and in the ANC. Creating an impression that comrades are killing each other while, in reality, we don’t know.”
A delegation from the ANC’s largest region of eThekwini will visit Thulani Nxumalo’s bereaved family on Wednesday morning.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
Nene: South Africans must not panic over slide into recession
-
[WATCH] Joburg firefighters battle blaze at Kya Sand factory
-
Patel: Govt working on plan to move SA out of recession
-
BLF, Orania Movement to make submissions over land expropriation
-
Joburg firefighters battle blaze at Kya Sand factory
-
[WATCH LIVE] Former Steinhoff boss Markus Jooste in Parliament
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.