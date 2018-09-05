ANC disbands Moses Mabhida regional task team

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 12°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 10°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 11°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 10°C
  • 1°C
  • Sat
  • 12°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 1°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 11°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 11°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 12°C
  • 1°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 0°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 0°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 12°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 12°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
Go

ANC disbands Moses Mabhida regional task team

The disbanding of the Moses Mabhida regional task team means the bloc will be under the full control of the provincial executive committee.

FILE: Delegates at the ANC KZN conference. Picture:@ANCKZN/Twitter.
FILE: Delegates at the ANC KZN conference. Picture:@ANCKZN/Twitter.
one hour ago

DURBAN - The African National Congress (ANC) in Kwazulu-Natal (KZN) has disbanded the regional task team in the embattled Moses Mabhida region.

The task team was appointed in 2017 following the disbanding of the provincial executive committee in the area.

Regions including Moses Mabhida, Lower South Coast and Harry Gwala have been marred by factionalism and the most political killings the province has seen.

KZN ANC spokesperson Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu says on the eve of last week’s conference some members of the Moses Mabhida regional task team took the party to court, claiming they had been excluding from the planning of the election.

“The leadership met with some of the comrades. They hinted that there are a number of challenges that need to be attended to.”

The province hosted a regional conference in Harry Gwala last week.

Simelane-Zulu says the provincial executive committee has since made a special request to the national executive committee for permission to host the remaining elections because members missed last Friday’s deadline to have hosted all regional conferences.

The disbanding of the Moses Mabhida regional task team means the bloc will be under the full control of the provincial executive committee.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA