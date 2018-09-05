ANC disbands Moses Mabhida regional task team
The disbanding of the Moses Mabhida regional task team means the bloc will be under the full control of the provincial executive committee.
DURBAN - The African National Congress (ANC) in Kwazulu-Natal (KZN) has disbanded the regional task team in the embattled Moses Mabhida region.
The task team was appointed in 2017 following the disbanding of the provincial executive committee in the area.
Regions including Moses Mabhida, Lower South Coast and Harry Gwala have been marred by factionalism and the most political killings the province has seen.
KZN ANC spokesperson Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu says on the eve of last week’s conference some members of the Moses Mabhida regional task team took the party to court, claiming they had been excluding from the planning of the election.
“The leadership met with some of the comrades. They hinted that there are a number of challenges that need to be attended to.”
The province hosted a regional conference in Harry Gwala last week.
Simelane-Zulu says the provincial executive committee has since made a special request to the national executive committee for permission to host the remaining elections because members missed last Friday’s deadline to have hosted all regional conferences.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
