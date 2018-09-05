About 100 reported ill on board Emirates airline flight in New York
NEW YORK - About 100 passengers on Wednesday morning were reported feeling ill on board an Emirates Airline flight to New York from Dubai, causing the plane to be quarantined, according to local news media reports.
Emirates flight 203, carrying about 500 passengers, landed at John F. Kennedy airport shortly after 9 am EDT (1300 GMT), according to reports from NBC TV's New York station.
Officials from the Port Authority Police Department and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) were on scene but did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
