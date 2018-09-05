7 hours later - Joburg building deadly fire rages on
One fireman tripped on the 23rd floor of the health and human settlement's building and plunged to death, while two of his colleagues later died from smoke inhalation.
JOHANNESBURG - More than seven hours after it broke out, firefighters are still working to extinguish a blaze in the Johannesburg CBD that’s claimed the lives of three of their own.
Roads remain closed as smoke is still coming out from the top floors of the building. More than a dozen firefighters are still inside fighting the blaze and have recovered the bodies of their colleagues.
Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba has released a statement, saying he's saddened by the events of Wednesday and will be visiting the families of the deceased on Thursday to offer his support.
Meanwhile, workers have been told that no one will be occupying this building until further notice.
#JoburgFire Flames are coming from the building as Mamabolo speaks to the media. CE pic.twitter.com/LISPbt4elu— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 5, 2018
#JoburgFire 5 Firefighters now on the balcony. CE pic.twitter.com/dCmmkq4RsX— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 5, 2018
SAFETY STANDARDS
Officials have confirmed the building failed to meet health and safety standards.
MEC for Infrastructure Development Jacob Mamabolo says an inspection of the building last month showed that only 21% of safety regulations were met.
Mamabolo further conceded that other buildings in the area need to be reinforced to meet minimum requirements.
#JobrugFire Glass is falling from the top of the building. Everyone has been moved back to make space for a helicopter to land. CE pic.twitter.com/2SecKyxITV— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 5, 2018
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
