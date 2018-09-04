Wits’ Macuphu called up to replace injured Mothiba
A total of four players have had to be withdrawn from the Bafana squad due to injury which has undoubtedly hampered coach Stuart Baxter’s preparations for their second qualifying game. a.
JOHANNESBURG - Bidvest Wits attacker Mxolisi Macuphu has been called up to the injury-ravaged Bafana Bafana squad to replace France based striker Lebo Mothiba ahead of Saturday’s Afcon qualifier against Libya.
Macuphu is rewarded for a fine showing for the table-topping Wits so far this season and has already joined the squad in Durban.
