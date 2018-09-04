'Williams’s testimony is malicious & informed by her almost psychotic hatred'
Faith Muthambi has hit back with a scathing statement, saying the televised testimony violated the very spirit and credibility of the commission of inquiry.
JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) Member of Parliament Faith Muthambi says a very different truth will emerge when, what she calls Phumla Williams’s lies and reactionary agenda, are exposed for all to see.
Muthambi released a statement on Tuesday morning responding to Williams’s testimony at the state capture inquiry, calling it a travesty to derail the pursuit of truth.
Williams, who's the acting Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) head, on Monday accused the former communications minister of rendering the department “dysfunctional,” saying she wanted to steal at all costs from government coffers.
On Tuesday, Muthambi has hit back with a scathing statement, saying the televised testimony violated the very spirit and credibility of the commission of inquiry.
Muthambi is now seeking legal advice, saying Williams has lied to the commission of inquiry to paint herself as a victim.
In the statement, Muthambi has described Williams’ testimony as self-serving and an inappropriate attempt to refer to ordinary managerial processes as similar to torture.
Muthambi goes on further to say Williams is so deliberately manipulative that it would have been laughable if her intentions in doing so were not so blatantly malicious and informed by an irrational, almost psychotic hatred for her.
Muthambi says it's unfortunate that such a prestigious commission is being compromised by hearing a testimony of this nature.
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
Popular in Local
-
Parliamentary inquiry into Guptas' naturalisation to start next week
-
SA slips into recession as GDP contracts in second quarter
-
[SATIRE] Hey JZ: How times change
-
Vincent Smith confirms Bosasa payments, denies bribes
-
Prominent Joburg surgeon under investigation over forced abortion claims
-
Muthambi disappointed by Phumla Williams' state capture testimony
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.