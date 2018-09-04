'Williams’s testimony is malicious & informed by her almost psychotic hatred'

Faith Muthambi has hit back with a scathing statement, saying the televised testimony violated the very spirit and credibility of the commission of inquiry.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) Member of Parliament Faith Muthambi says a very different truth will emerge when, what she calls Phumla Williams’s lies and reactionary agenda, are exposed for all to see.

Muthambi released a statement on Tuesday morning responding to Williams’s testimony at the state capture inquiry, calling it a travesty to derail the pursuit of truth.

Williams, who's the acting Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) head, on Monday accused the former communications minister of rendering the department “dysfunctional,” saying she wanted to steal at all costs from government coffers.

Muthambi is now seeking legal advice, saying Williams has lied to the commission of inquiry to paint herself as a victim.

In the statement, Muthambi has described Williams’ testimony as self-serving and an inappropriate attempt to refer to ordinary managerial processes as similar to torture.

Muthambi goes on further to say Williams is so deliberately manipulative that it would have been laughable if her intentions in doing so were not so blatantly malicious and informed by an irrational, almost psychotic hatred for her.

Muthambi says it's unfortunate that such a prestigious commission is being compromised by hearing a testimony of this nature.

