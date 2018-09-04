Williams: Faith Muthambi stripped me of powers in order to steal from state
Williams made the claims while wrapping up her testimony at state capture commission of inquiry in Parktown on Monday.
JOHANNESBURG – Acting Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) head Phumla Williams says that former Communications Minister Faith Muthambi stripped her of her powers so she could steal money from the state.
She described Muthambi's attitude as working against the state, saying that the former minister tortured her emotionally and rendered GCIS useless.
Williams says that Muthambi systematically took away her responsibilities at GCIS.
“To her, it’s not a problem to continue to pay me for doing almost like 30% of the work that I was being paid and to her, it’s okay, it doesn’t matter because we’ve not tampered with your salary.
“But you can continue doing less because it’s not her money, it’s the taxpayers’ money and that’s what shocked me.”
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
