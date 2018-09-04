[WATCH LIVE] Public hearings on land expropriation in Parly

Over the next four days, Parliament will hear from a range of public sector organisations.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament resumes public hearings on whether to amend the Constitution to allow for land expropriation without compensation.

It follows more than a month of countrywide hearings.

Today’s hearings held by the Joint Constitutional Review Committee emanate from written submissions to the committee.

Over the next four days, Parliament will hear from a range of public sector organisations.

These include agricultural and farmers' associations, academics, the legal fraternity, churches and the banking industry.

WATCH: Public hearings on land expropriation in Parly