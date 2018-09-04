Vincent Smith confirms Bosasa payments, denies bribes
Smith has also requested that he steps down as chairperson of the constitutional review committee on land expropriation until he has dealt with the allegations.
JOHANNESBURG - Embattled African National Congress (ANC) MP Vincent Smith has broken his silence following allegations that he accepted nearly R800,000 in cash and gifts from the controversial Bosasa group.
In a statement, Smith has confirmed the payments but denied they were bribes, saying he approached Bosasa boss Angelo Agrizzi for a personal loan to cover his daughter's university fees.
ANC MP #VincentSmith has released a statement responding to bribery claims against him, says the money was for personal issues related to him BD pic.twitter.com/UmzcqADQYf— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 4, 2018
ANC caucus spokesperson Nonceba Mhlauli said: “Comrade Vincent has requested the ethics committee to deal with the matter as soon as possible. He obviously is in a hurry to clear his name. So he has made a request that the committee speedily deals with this particular matter and support him on this call."
No date has yet been set for the ethics committee sitting.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
