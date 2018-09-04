Venezuela to launch new gas payment system in border areas: Maduro

Maduro last month said the country’s gasoline prices, the lowest in the world, should rise to international levels.

CARACAS – Venezuela on Tuesday will launch a new payment system for its heavily subsidized gasoline in border areas as part of a pilot program meant to reduce smuggling, President Nicolas Maduro said in televised statements on Monday.

