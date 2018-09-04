Union wants 'reckless' Denel to take full responsibility for explosion

Several other workers were injured in Monday’s explosion.

JOHANNESBURG – The Liberated Metalworkers Union of South Africa (Limusa) has called on Denel to take full responsibility for a blast in Macassar outside Cape Town in which eight people were killed.

Limusa's Dloze Matooane says: “They must take responsibility because it’s their recklessness that ended up in that situation. Relevant agencies should come and investigate Denel in terms of the Health and Safety Act. That shows that workers were under siege.”

It is understood that the State Security Minister is to visit the Macassar Munitions facility on Tuesday.

The cause of the blast is still unknown.

Meanwhile, residents in the area have described hearing a loud bang during the blast.

“I just heard this big bang and the door that was opened slammed closed with such extreme force during the explosion. But as I was sitting in my living room, I immediately knew that it was an explosion.”

