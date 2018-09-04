Spotlight on ANC MP Vincent Smith over 'private cash benefits'
While Smith has declared his private business interests to Parliament, he failed to inform the institution about specific cash benefits and the installation of a CCTV system at his private home.
CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has accused African National Congress (ANC) MP Vincent Smith of failing to declare private cash benefits he received from a major government contractor.
He reportedly accepted over R600,000 from controversial facilities management group Bosasa.
Bosasa, which has changed its name to African Global Operations, has signed several multi-billion rand government contracts. These include deals with the Correctional Services Department. Smith chairs Parliament’s Justice and Correctional Services committee.
DA chief whip John Steenhuisen says this is a clear conflict of interest.
“And so, if you look under the note of the current declaration, it does not disclose any material advantage from any source, for example, any special discounts.”
The ANC in Parliament has, however, thrown its weight behind Smith.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
