Sasol to monitor Secunda, Sasolburg operations amid go-slow
Employees affiliated to Solidarity went on a go-slow on Monday in protest to what they called the exclusion of white workers through Sasol’s Khanyisa Scheme.
JOHANNESBURG – Sasol says it will continue monitoring operations at its Secunda and Sasolburg plants where workers have embarked on a strike.
Employees affiliated to Solidarity went on a go-slow on Monday in protest to what they called the exclusion of white workers through Sasol’s Khanyisa scheme.
They say the strike will continue for three weeks.
Solidarity's Dirk Hermann says they are open to any form of discussion with Sasol.
“We’re still waiting for them. Of course, we’re open and we’ll take part in any form of discussions because the fact of the matter is we must get the solution, we must get to the bottom of this.
“And this solution will be an example for South Africa on how to find the balance.”
Sasol says it has contingency measures in place during the strike.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
