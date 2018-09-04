Sapu: State money is being wasted while Phahlane sits at home doing nothing
The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) previously said it had a watertight case against the suspended general.
JOHANNESBURG – The South African Policing Union (Sapu) says it is concerned about more delays in former acting National Police Commissioner Khomotso Phahlane's corruption and fraud trial.
Sapu says Phahlane earns millions of rand for sitting at home while on suspension.
The union's Tumelo Mogodiseng says Phahlane must be given his day in court.
“We’re calling on management to say ‘can you finish the issue of General Phahlane?' Whether guilty or not, all our concern is state money is being wasted because a senior officials is sitting at home doing nothing and is paid."
Edited by Leeto M Khoza
