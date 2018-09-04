Sapo chief says system being upgraded ahead of grant payments takeover
Mark Barnes on Monday visited a Sapo pay point at Jabulani Mall in Soweto where some computers weren’t working.
JOHANNESBURG – The South African Post Office (Sapo) CEO Mark Barnes says technology is being upgraded ahead of the official takeover of grant payments next month.
From 1 October, the Post Office will be responsible for the distribution of social grants to over 12 million South Africans as the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa)'s contract with Cash Paymaster Services (CPS) comes to an end.
Barnes on Monday visited a Sapo pay point at Jabulani Mall in Soweto where some computers weren’t working.
Beneficiaries complained about queuing for over four hours, with the elderly made to stand in the sun.
Barnes says the system will be updated.
“We’re upgrading all of the branches and all the technology and the network. We’ve taken fibre to the branch network. It’s the systemic upgrade of the entire system and that’s already happened.”
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
Popular in Local
-
Union wants 'reckless' Denel to take full responsibility for explosion
-
[SATIRE] Hey JZ: How times change
-
[CARTOON] Cyril Delivers, But On What Terms?
-
Mabuza calls for probe after deadly Denel explosion
-
[VIDEO] Eight casualties after explosion at Denel depot
-
Axed NMB mayor Trollip says belongings moved while he was in CT
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.