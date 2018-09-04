SAHRC hopes probe into Vaal River contamination holds govt accountable
The district is facing a crisis as pollution and raw sewage from the community spills into the river.
JOHANNESBURG - The South Africans Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) says it hopes an inquiry into the contamination of the Vaal River system will hold government to account.
The commission conducted a site visit to the affected areas on Monday.
Just under 40% of the Rietvlei purification plant is working due to aging infrastructure.
The SAHRC’s Buang Jones says the situation has raised further concerns about the quality of water provided to communities in Gauteng.
“We think that a formal inquiry will assist us to ascertain who should be held liable for the conditions that we’ve witnessed.”
The situation in the area has reached crisis level, with sewage even flowing through the cemetery for victims of the Sharpeville Massacre.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
