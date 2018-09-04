Rebels ambush South African peacekeepers in Congo Ebola zone
The attack on Monday on the outskirts of the city of Beni underscored the challenges authorities face in tackling a flare-up of the deadly disease in an active conflict zone.
GOMA, Democratic Republic of Congo - Two South African peacekeepers were wounded in a rebel ambush near the epicentre of an Ebola outbreak in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, their UN mission said on Tuesday.
The attack on Monday on the outskirts of the city of Beni underscored the challenges authorities face in tackling a flare-up of the deadly disease in an active conflict zone stalked by dozens of armed groups.
Health officials say they have made progress slowing the haemorrhagic fever’s spread with experimental vaccines and treatments. But they cannot be sure the situation is under control due to difficulties accessing some areas.
The peacekeepers’ patrol was attacked in the town of Ngadi by militants believed to belong to the Allied Democratic Forces, a Ugandan Islamist group active in eastern Congo, said Florence Marchal, spokeswoman for the UN mission known as MONUSCO.
“Two soldiers were wounded and their condition was deemed stable this morning,” she told Reuters.
The current Ebola outbreak is believed to have killed 81 people since July and infected another 40. Nineteen of those cases have been in Beni, a city of several hundred thousand people with close trading links to neighbouring Uganda.
The outbreak is Congo’s 10th since Ebola was discovered in 1976 in the country’s north, but the first to affect its densely-populated eastern borderlands.
MONUSCO peacekeepers are providing near-daily escorts to the town of Oicha, where one case has been confirmed, World Health Organization spokesman Tarik Jasarevic told reporters in Geneva.
Parts of the 30 km stretch of road between Beni and Oicha are considered a ‘red zone’ because of recurrent rebel attacks.
Popular in Africa
-
[CARTOON] Cyril Delivers, But On What Terms?
-
Man guilty of Britain’s ‘biggest fraud’ to be deported to Ghana
-
In latest clash, Nigeria hands SA's MTN $2 billion tax bill
-
Mugabe & wife apparently ill
-
China’s Xi Jinping gives SA land reform thumbs up
-
China defends multi-billion dollar investments in Africa
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.